Timothy Olyphant hoping to marshal up first career Emmy win thanks to ‘The Mandalorian’

“Deadwood.” “Justified.” “Santa Clarita Diet.” The list of TV shows that should have won Timothy Olyphant an Emmy Award seems to grow every year. Now the actor is back in the awards conversation thanks to his guest stint on “The Mandalorian,” for which he played Cobb Vanth in the Season 2 premiere episode, “The Marshal.” Olyphant received his third career Emmy nomination this year after previously earning bids for “Justified” (Best Drama Actor) and “Deadwood” (Best TV Movie). Might he finally win?

In the episode, Pedro Pascal‘s titular Mandalorian character travels to the Outer Rim in an effort to seek out others of his kind, which is where he comes into contact with Cobb Vanth. At first Mando believes the Tatooine marshal is a tried-and-true Mandalorian (as he’s wearing Boba Fett’s iconic armor), but he soon realizes Cobb is actually a fraud who bought the suit from the Jawas. The two men then engage in a mission to rid the town of Mos Pelgo of a monstrous Krayt Dragon that’s been eating all of its livestock.

Olyphant has a lot of screen time in the 50-minute submission, which greatly helps his Emmy chances. In fact, he and Pascal are essentially co-leads for most of the episode. His cunning and suave character also shouldn’t have any problem endearing himself to TV Academy members. More good news? We know voters are watching “The Mandalorian” as it received a whopping 24 Emmy nominations this year, tying it with “The Crown” as the most recognized program of the 2020-21 television season.

Besides Olyphant, two other “Mandalorian” cast members were recognized by the Emmys this year: supporting actor Giancarlo Esposito (as Moff Gideon) and guest star Carl Weathers (as Greef Karga). The show is also a contender above-the-line in Best Drama Series, Best Drama Directing (“The Marshal”) and twice in Best Drama Writing (“The Jedi” and “The Rescue”).

The 2021 Emmy nominees for Best Drama Guest Actor are Olyphant, Weathers, Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Charles Dance (“The Crown”) and Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”). Of this group, only Vance is a former Emmy winner, prevailing for “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Per Gold Derby predictions, either Dance or Olyphant will win this category as they have the most overall support from our Experts, Editors and Users.

