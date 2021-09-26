Tony Awards: Will ‘Moulin Rouge!’ sweep the long-delayed 74th ceremony? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The long-delayed 74th Tony Awards was held on Sunday, September 26 in a two-part telecast staged at the Winter Garden theater. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosted a ceremony on Paramount+ that included the awarding of all but three of the Tonys. “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. then emceed a celebration of Broadway on CBS that included the top three prizes: Best Musical, Best Play and Best Play Revival.

Nominations were announced back on October 15, 2020. Of the 18 eligible productions from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season, 15 reaped bids across 25 competitive categories. (The new tuner “The Lightning Thief” was snubbed as were two new plays, “The Great Society” and “The Height of the Storm.”)

The musical “Jagged Little Pill,” a stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, leads with 15 nominations including Best Musical and for six of its cast. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is right behind with 14 nominations. That adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, scored the only Musical Actor nomination of the season for Aaron Tveit. In order to win, he has to be found worthy by 60% of the 784 Tony voters. Jukebox musical “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” rounds out the top tuner category and scored 12 nominations overall.

On the play side, “Slave Play” reaped a record 12 nominations. This new work by Jeremy O. Harris eclipsed the benchmark of 11 nominations set by the 2018 revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.” “The Inheritance” tied that “Angels” achievement. The contest between the two for the top prize is shaping up to be the most exciting races of the season.

The nominators spread the wealth in the play categories, citing 10 other new dramas and revivals: “A Soldier’s Play,” 7 nominations; “The Sound Inside,” 6 nominations; “A Christmas Carol,” 5 nominations; “Betrayal” and “Sea Wall/A Life,” 4 nominations; “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” “Grand Horizons,” “Linda Vista,” and “The Rose Tattoo,” 2 nominations each; and “My Name is Lucy Barton” for its sole performer Laura Linney.

While the nominations were determined by 48 theater professionals, Tony Awards winners were decided by 831 members of the Broadway community. So what happened on Tonys night, and how can we make sense of it all? Follow along below for our live report on who won, who lost and what it all means as it happens. (All times listed are Eastern.)

7:09 BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) – David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

David Alan Grier prevailed in one of the closest acting races of the night, overcoming Paul Hilton (“The Inheritance”) who did not attend. Our combined odds were correct in forecasting this win. Grier gave a heartfelt shoutout to director Kenny Leon while shouting “tough bananas” to his fellow nominees. Is “A Soldier’s Play” now positioned to win Best Play Revival?

7:13 BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) – Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge!”

No surprise here. Danny Burstein takes the prize after being widely predicted to prevail after his seventh nomination without a win. Presenter John Lithgow was ecstatic in announcing the news and the crowd burst into rapturous applause. Burstein is perhaps one of the most overdue actors in the business and this win must feel incredible for him after enduring a brutal year in which he battled covid and lost his wife (Tony nominee Rebecca Luker) to ALS.

7:16 BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) – Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Our combined odds lead us down the right track once again, as Lois Smith finally claimed a Tony Award on her third nomination. The 90 year old is now the oldest Tony winning actor in history, surpassing Cicely Tyson (who won at age 88). Smith appropriately referenced EM Forster’s “only connect” quote in her acceptance speech.

7:19 pm BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL) – Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Lauren Patten dominated our combined odds all season long and did not disappoint tonight. Her rendition of “You Oughta Know” earned daily standing ovations. “Jagged Little Pill” remains a threat to upset in the top race for Best Musical, but it might need a surprise win somewhere else in order to tip the scales in its favor.

7:23 pm SPECIAL TONY AWARD – David Byrne (“American Utopia”)

Ruthie Ann Miles presented David Byrne with a special Tony Award for his “American Utopia,” crediting his producing team for taking “a good risk” on mounting the project on a Broadway stage.

7:33 pm BEST SCENIC DESIGN (PLAY) – Rob Howell (“A Christmas Carol”)

7:34 pm BEST COSTUME DESIGN (PLAY) – Rob Howell (“A Christmas Carol”)

7:35 pm BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (PLAY) – Hugh Vanstone (“A Christmas Carol”)

James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) and Jeremy Pope (“Choir Boy”) accepted these three Play design categories on behalf of Howell and Vanstone.

7:36 pm SPECIAL TONY AWARD –”Freestyle Love Supreme”

Jenny Steingart and Anthony Veneziale accepted this special Tony Award recognizing the Broadway run of “Freestyle Love Supreme” after eighteen years of work on the project with their collaborators, including Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

7:41 pm BEST SCENIC DESIGN (MUSICAL) – Derek McLane (“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”)

McClane received the second Tony Award of his career. In his speech, McClane credited his father for teaching him the values of hard work, patience, and “a love of adventure and travel and of foreign cultures.”

