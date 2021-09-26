Tony Awards 2021 winners list [UPDATING LIVE]

Broadway has just reopened after shuttering on March 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To mark the return of the rialto, the 74th annual Tonys were handed out on Sunday, September 26 at the Winter Garden theater. This two-part ceremony, which will be hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. on CBS, comes almost one year after nominations were announced on October 15, 2020.

Two new musicals – “Jagged Little Pill” and “Moulin Rouge!” — lead the Tony Awards nominations with 15 and 14 bids respectively including Best Musical. A third tuner, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” reaped a dozen bids as did the new drama “Slave Play.” While the nominees were decided by 48 theater professionals, the winners were voted on by 831 members of the Broadway community.

Below, the 2020 Tony Awards winners list in all 25 competitive categories.

SEE Broadway insiders dishing the 2020 Tony Awards nominations in our theater forum

MUSICALS

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Actor (Musical)

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

(The Tony Awards nominating committee determined that there was only one nominee. To win, Tveit will need 60% of Tony voters to cast an affirmative vote.)

Best Actress (Musical)

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

X – Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

X – Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Director (Musical)

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge”

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

John Logan, “Moulin Rouge”

Best Original Score

Paul Englishby, “The Inheritance”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, “The Rose Tattoo”



Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

X – Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

X – Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Sound Design (Musical)

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

PLAYS

Best Play

“Grand Horizon”

“The Inheritance”

“Sea Wall/A Life”

“Slave Play”

“The Sound Inside”

Best Play Revival

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actor (Play)

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actress (Play)

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

X – David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

X – Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Director (Play)

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Costume Design (Play)

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

X – Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Lighting Design (Play)

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

X – Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

X – Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Sound Design (Play)

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?