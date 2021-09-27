Tony Awards: Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC) top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Brian Lipton (Cititour), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) for having the best accuracy score of 76% when predicting the 2020 Tony Awards winners Sunday night. They tied as the tops among 13 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these theatre champs from the 2019-2020 Broadway season for the New York opening ceremony hosted by Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and later ceremony hosted by Leslie Odom Jr on CBS. Our top scorers got 19 out of 25 winners correct on an evening with the top prizes going to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (Best Musical), “The Inheritance” (Best Play) and “A Soldier’s Play” (Best Revival of a Play).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 10 Experts predicting, Michael Musto (Queerty) is at 72% correct. We then have Harry Haun (Broadway World) and Andy Humm (Gay USA) at 68%. A four-way tie at 64% follows for David Gordon (Theatermania), David Sheward (Cultural Weekly), Jack Smart (Backstage) and Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway). Up next at 56% are Susan Haskins (Theater Talk) and Jan Simpson (Broadway and Me). Matt Windham (amNY) is at 62.50% but only predicted 24 of the 25 categories.

