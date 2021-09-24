Tony Awards predictions: Odds for every category at the 74th annual ceremony

Do you need a refresher before locking in your final predictions for the 2021 Tony Awards? It’s understandable given the lengthy Broadway shutdown due to the pandemic. If you can believe it, these Tonys are honoring the productions of the shortened 2019-2020 Season!

Winners will finally be announced as part of a two-part multi-platform event this Sunday, September 26. First, six-time Tony champ Audra McDonald hosts the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Paramount+ from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Then “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. takes the hosting baton for “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS. The three top show awards will be presented during the latter two-hour special.

Take a look at our Tony Awards predictions below for all categories. These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theater year-round, our in-house team of Editors, the Top 24 Users who got the top scores predicting last year’s winners, the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years, and all Users who make up the largest (and often savviest) bloc of predictors.

We are predicting all 25 categories. So take a look at who we are predicting to prevail below and then head to the prediction center to make final adjustments to your own prognostications before winners are revealed this Sunday.

PREDICT the 2021 Tony winners through September 26

Best Musical

“Moulin Rouge!” – 11/8

“Jagged Little Pill” – 47/20

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – 13/5

Best Play

“Slave Play” – 16/5

“The Inheritance” – 19/5

“The Sound Inside” – 9/2

“Sea Wall/ A Life” – 9/2

“Grand Horizons” – 9/2

Best Play Revival

“A Soldier’s Play” – 31/20

“Betrayal” – 46/25

“Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune” – 29/10

Best Actress (Musical)

Adrienne Warren, “Tina” – 5/4

Karen Olvio, “Moulin Rouge!” – 51/20

Elizabeth Stanely, “Jagged Little Pill” – 11/4

Best Actor (Musical)

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!” – 1/100

None – 100/1

Best Actress (Play)

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” – 13/5

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play” – 11/4

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton” – 10/3

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune” – 69/20

Best Actor (Play)

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal” – 7/2

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” – 9/2

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play” – 5/1

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life” – 11/2

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life” – 6/1

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista” – 13/2

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” – 16/5

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill” – 39/10

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill” – 9/2

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina” – 9/2

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge!” – 9/2

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge!” – 31/10

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina” – 4/1

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge!” – 9/2

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill” – 9/2

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill” – 9/2

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” – 16/5

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons” – 39/10

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play” – 9/2

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista” – 9/2

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play” – 9/2

Best Featured Actor (Play)

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” – 17/5

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance” – 19/5

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance” – 4/1

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play” – 9/2

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play” – 9/2

Best Director (Musical)

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge!” – 27/20

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” – 11/5

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina” – 14/5

Best Director (Play)

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play” – 17/5

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” – 18/5

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside” – 9/2

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play” – 9/2

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal” – 9/2

Best Musical Score

“A Christmas Carol” – 10/3

“Slave Play” – 18/5

“The Inheritance” – 4/1

“The Rose Tattoo” – 9/2

“The Sound Inside” – 9/2

Best Book of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – 13/10

“Moulin Rouge!” – 9/4

“Tina” – 57/20

Best Orchestrations

“Moulin Rouge!” – 5/4

“Jagged Little Pill” – 12/5

“Tina” – 57/20

Best Choreography

“Moulin Rouge!” – 27/20

“Tina” – 43/20

“Jagged Little Pill” – 59/20

Scenic Design (Play)

“Slave Play” – 10/3

“A Christmas Carol” – 37/10

“The Inheritance” – 4/1

“A Soldier’s Play” – 9/2

“Betrayal” – 9/2

Scenic Design (Musical)

“Moulin Rouge!” – 6/5

“Jagged Little Pill” – 51/20

“Tina” – 11/4

Costume Design (Play)

“A Christmas Carol” – 82/25

“Slave Play” – 37/10

“The Inheritance” – 9/2

“The Rose Tattoo” – 9/2

“A Soldier’s Play” – 9/2

Costume Design (Musical)

“Moulin Rouge!” – 5/4

“Tina” – 23/10

“Jagged Little Pill” – 3/1

Lighting Design (Play)

“The Inheritance” – 10/3

“Slave Play” – 39/10

“A Christmas Carol” – 4/1

“The Sound Inside” – 9/2

“A Soldier’s Play” – 9/2

Lighting Design (Musical)

“Moulin Rouge!” – 6/5

“Jagged Little Pill” – 5/2

“Tina” – 57/20

Sound Design (Play)

“The Sound Inside” – 82/25

“Slave Play” – 19/5

“A Christmas Carol” – 4/1

“The Inheritance” – 9/2

“Sea Wall/A Life” – 9/2

Sound Design (Musical)

“Moulin Rouge!” – 5/4

“Tina” – 47/20

“Jagged Little Pill” – 29/10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?