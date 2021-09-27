Tony Awards mystery explained: How did Tom Hiddleston (‘Betrayal’) lose?

Heading into Sunday night’s Tony Awards, Tom Hiddleston looked like a lock for the Best Actor in a Play award. The Emmy-nominated actor and star of Marvel movies and the “Loki” series on Disney+ led our odds for his acclaimed Broadway debut in a revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal.” But he was bested by Andrew Burnap, who won for the two-part epic “The Inheritance.” How did Burnap, also a Broadway newcomer, pull off this upset?

The answer may lie in the 2013 Best Actor race, which pitted movie star and two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks against Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts and two-time Tony-winner Nathan Lane. Hanks seemed unstoppable for his debut Broadway performance in Nora Ephron’s “Lucky Guy,” leading our odds just like fellow movie star and Broadway newcomer Hiddleston did this year.

But Letts took home the trophy for his memorable turn as George in Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.” Broadway voted for one of their own. Even though Letts had never performed on a Broadway stage either, he’d established himself as an actor at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago and won the Tony and the Pulitzer for his play “August: Osage County.” And “Woolf” won the Best Revival Tony, while “Lucky Guy” lost the Best Play race to “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

Much the same seemed to happen this year, with the local theatre actor overtaking the Hollywood import. “The Inheritance” also won Best Play and Best Director (Stephen Daldry) in upsets over “Slave Play.” “Betrayal” was blanked, including a loss in Best Play Revival to “A Soldier’s Play.”

