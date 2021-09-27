Tony Awards winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User nkb325 for the best accuracy score of 92% when predicting the 2020 Tony Awards winners Sunday night. He is just ahead of a large group of 11 people — eduardoramirez, Franco1, richardr, gatorfan, Vinicius Pereira, johnjohn, Eduardo Grinovero, ppeavy, Allan Verissimo, Laca and 7777777 — at 88%. He also used his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely, garnering 7,135 points in all.

Almost 2,000 people worldwide predicted these theatre champs from the 2019-2020 Broadway season for the New York opening ceremony hosted by Audra McDonald on Paramount+ and later ceremony hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr on CBS. Our top scorer got 23 out of 25 winners correct, with some difficult choices like “The Inheritance” for Best Play, Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”) for Best Actress in a Musical, Lauren Patten (“Jagged Little Pill”) for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and Stephen Daldry (“The Inheritance”) for Best Director (Play).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best at 80%. We have a five-way tie at 76% for Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. Up next at 72% are Charles Bright, Sam Eckmann and Christopher Rosen. Matt Noble and I are tied at 68% and then Riley Chow is next at 64%. See Editors’ scores.

