‘Top Chef’ looks to cook up another massive Emmy upset

“Top Chef” pulled off an Emmy shocker in 2010 when it won Best Competition Program, becoming just the second show to win the award by defeating seven-time defending champ “The Amazing Race.” Eleven years later, it finds itself in a similar upset position to knock off another big favorite on a win streak, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

If you go by the odds, it doesn’t appear like “Top Chef” has a shot since it sits in fourth place behind three-time reigning champ “Drag Race,” “Nailed It!” and four-time champ “The Voice,” and is only ahead of “The Amazing Race,” which returned to the lineup after being ineligible last year. But there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye.

Ask anyone who watched and they’ll tell you that “Top Chef” had one of its best seasons yet with its 18th installment. Set in Portland, Season 18 expertly adapted its production in light of COVID-19 — including nixing grocery shopping in favor of delivery and tapping “Top Chef” alumni for a rotating panel of judges alongside Best Reality Host nominees Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, among other things — to produce a season not just full of excellent cooking but one full of empathy as well as the restaurant industry was greatly affected by the pandemic.

There is one blemish on the feel-good season that has left a sour taste in people’s mouths: Winner Gabe Erales was fired from his Austin restaurant in December, two months after filming wrapped, due to sexual harassment allegations. After the finale aired in July, Lakshmi tweeted that the show was not aware of the allegations against Erales during production and that there were no reported instances of inappropriate behavior by Erales on set. She also called for an investigation and for Bravo to consider its “best action.”

Whether the controversy will affect “Top Chef’s” chances remains to be seen (nomination voting closed before the finale aired), but it’s clear that the show has renewed support. From 2014-19, it only got one nomination per year, for competition program. Last year, it earned four for another well-received outing, “All-Stars L.A.” This year, it nabbed five, tying its record for the most nominations in a single year, which it first achieved in 2009. It also broke into the reality casting category, which was established in 2017, for the first time.

In 2010, “Top Chef” “only” had three nominations for its sixth season. But that installment, which was set in Las Vegas and featured the Voltaggio brothers, remains one of the show’s best and stunned everyone when it handed “The Amazing Race” its first loss. “The Amazing Race” would regroup to win three more statuettes for a record of 10, but “Top Chef” has yet to re-enter the winner’s circle as the Emmys eventually moved on to “The Voice” and now “Drag Race.”

Dethroning “Drag Race” won’t be easy since the show itself and RuPaul Charles in the host category have been on a roll — it’s the only show to win competition program and host ever. And “Top Chef” already failed to beat it last year with it stellar 17th season. Plus, the current popular vote system, unlike the tape system under which “Top Chef” first won, favors a highly visible steamroller like “Drag Race,” which, for what it’s worth, scored one fewer nomination this year than last (nine vs. 10).

But who knows? Maybe after a terrible year when we couldn’t go out and wine and dine, voters are looking for some comfort food.

