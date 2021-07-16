Travis Long (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview: ‘I always heard the white guy with abs gets conked first’

The chaotic reign of Brandon “Frenchie” French as Head of Household concluded on Thursday’s live eviction episode of “Big Brother” with Travis Long becoming the first Season 23 houseguest sent packing. The 22-year old technology sales consultant from Hawaii came up short when the house voted 11-2 to keep Alyssa Lopez over the “meathead.”

“I always heard it was the white guy with abs that gets conked first,” Travis told host Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview. “So I had that superstition going in. I think I went a little too hard off the beat. Day 1 and Day 2 everyone was getting cray cray and talking a little too much.”

Julie then informed viewers at home that just before the live eviction episode started, Travis attempted to blow up Frenchie’s game. “I have a lot of honor and respect for Frenchie,” Travis explained. “He’s playing for the fam and he’s playing for the kids and he makes a lot of promises. He made a promise to me the first day I entered the house with the boys. He said, ‘All of you guys are safe, on me as a man. I have you guys.’ I told him straight up that’s a bold claim and sure enough he did not uphold it. People have to know that.”

Next, Julie pointed out that Travis hadn’t really been talking much strategy or joining any alliances within the first week. Was that strategy or a mistake? “I had the early structure of that formulating with Kyland [Young], with Derek [Xiao] and then hopefully with Frenchie,” he responded. “But with things playing out and Frenchie starting to get caught in lies, and with Derek not being able to shut his mouth, that proved to be a tough group to run with.”

Following Travis’ eviction, Kyland went on to win the live HOH competition, guaranteeing a week of safety for himself and his “Queens” teammates Claire Rehfuss and Tiffany Mitchell. The next wild card competition and nomination ceremony will air Sunday, July 18 on CBS.

