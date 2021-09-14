Trenton Garvey (‘Hell’s Kitchen’) on winning Season 20 and the ‘disdain’ his rivals had for him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Trenton Garvey was crowned the Season 20 winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Monday night when Gordon Ramsay selected the executive chef over Megan Gill following their final dinner service challenge. As the champion of this “Young Guns” edition, the 23-year old became the youngest winner since Danny Veltri on Season 5 and the first man to take the prize since Scott Commings in Season 12. The Missouri native won $250,000 and a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. Watch Trenton’s exclusive video interview above.

“I put everything on the table so I was entirely at peace,” Trenton says about the moments leading up to the winner being announced. “I either lost to an awesome contestant or I put it all on the table and Chef Ramsay sees what I did and wants me to win this thing. I had already put it all on the line so I was ready for whatever would happen.”

If winning “Hell’s Kitchen” wasn’t enough reason to celebrate, Trenton took it one step further and proposed to his girlfriend, Macee, following his big win. “We had been together for nine years,” Trenton explains. “We had never spent that much time away from each other. I also had not had to spend that much time with other people my age. I was like, ‘You know what? We’re pretty much perfect for each other. I don’t get other people that are our age.’ I knew what I had to do.”

Upon reaching the final dinner service, Trenton chose third-place finisher Kiya Willhelm as his first teammate to help catapult him to the winner’s circle. At the time, he had no idea how much Kiya hated him. “When the show aired I got to realize how much disdain she had for me,” he admits. “When we were in Austin about a month ago she was like, ‘Man you’re one of my favorite people to hang out with. I used to hate you.’ We’re sitting there lying in a pool, [singing karaoke] at 5:00 in the morning and she was like, ‘Yeah, this is great.’ I had no idea [she] didn’t like me.”

Prior to Trenton’s flight to Los Angeles to meet with “Hell’s Kitchen” producers he had never even been on an airplane before. “I had never really left the two states I’ve lived in, Missouri and Arkansas,” he reveals. “That was a fun, adventurous day. My mind was blown. Now I feel like a pro!”

Trenton’s next adventure is starting his new job at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. “I want to dive right into it and learn as much as I can,” he says. “I wanted an opportunity to be put in a position to learn. I didn’t come from a whole lot so getting to have some stability in my life is incredible.”