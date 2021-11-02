Trevor Noah thought Biden’s meeting with the pope was an adorable old guy hangout

President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican over the weekend. Biden, America’s second-ever Catholic president, was grinning ear to ear to be getting a private meeting with the Cool Pope. Biden gave His Holiness a commemorative coin and joked, “If next time I see you, you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks.”

“I’m the only Irishman you’ve ever met who’s never had a drink,” Biden added.

“Irish people love whiskey,” the pope replied.

When Biden was leaving the meeting, he told the pope “God love ya.” He said “God love ya” to the pope.

Trevor Noah thought Biden showed some admirable restraint in the meeting. “It took everything in his power to not make the coin appear behind the pope’s ear,” Noah joked on Monday’s “Daily Show.”

“Also, the fact that he said ‘God love ya’ to the pope – that is the most unnecessary ‘God love ya’ in history,” Noah added. “You don’t need to say ‘God love ya’ to the pope. He knows God loves him. He had dinner with him last night.”

Noah did think their meeting was cool to see. “It’s nice that even though these two men are some of the most powerful leaders in the world, when it comes down to it, they’re just a couple of old guys hanging out, showing off their coin collection, talking about alcohol, making inappropriate ethnic jokes,” he said. “Forget the Vatican, these two should have been meeting in a sauna.”

Noah added that he thinks the pope’s thrilled reaction to receiving Biden’s goofy coin is adorable, because he didn’t need to act impressed. “His house is filled with Indiana Jones’ wishlist. He doesn’t need to be happy about a coin,” Noah said, slipping into an impression of the pope that sounded sort of like Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.” “‘Oh wow, a coin from the White House. I’ll keep it right next to the actual Holy Grail.’”

