Trevor Noah reacts to report that coronavirus will never really go away

On Monday, the New York Times published a sobering report that declared “Reaching ‘Herd Immunity’ Is Unlikely in the U.S., Experts Now Believe.” Due to the spread of disease variants and not enough people getting vaccinated, the country will probably never be fully rid of the coronavirus, the report says, and instead, it will become a “manageable threat” for the foreseeable future.

On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah was a little cranky about it. “You know, honestly, in these divided times, it’s just great to see all Americans coming together to fail at something so easily achievable,” he said.

“Yeah, thanks to the many people who refuse to take a life-saving vaccine, experts now think that coronavirus is basically going to become one of those antivirus pop-ups,” Noah said. “You know, we’re gonna minimize it, but we’ll never really delete it.”

“And let me just say this: If you can get vaccinated but you haven’t yet, this should be all the incentive you need. Because you don’t want to be getting corona ten years from now. I mean think about it – not only could you die, but you’ll be getting roasted for being out of date.” He put on a Valley Girl voice: ‘‘God, you got COVID? That’s so cheugy. Everyone’s dying of snake flu now.’”

Noah blamed anti-vaxxers for the failure to eradicate coronavirus, but he also faulted the media and reporters who keep running stories about the minuscule number of people who experience serious side effects from the vaccine. “Even though those cases are a tiny minority, those are the stories people want to hear the most,” Noah said. “Local news isn’t running stories about how all the people with no side effects are having a fine time. Because let’s be honest, that news just wouldn’t sell.”

Noah also talked about the U.K.’s wild experiment in reopening, where about 5,000 people attended an outdoor music festival without face coverings or social distancing. Researchers will then observe who, if anyone, gets sick.

“Aww yeah! A concert! That’s my kind of medical experiment,” Noah said. “Now that’s my kind of medical experiment. Not Louis Pasteur and that bulls— with a dog.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions