Trevor Noah celebrates the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

On Thursday’s “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah addressed the latest news about Britney Spears, who’s “formerly a girl, yet currently a woman,” and her ongoing battle to get control of her life back from the conservatorship run by her father, which prevents her from spending her own money, making her own medical decisions, or choosing her own character in “Super Smash Bros.” (“She has to be Diddy Kong every single time.”)

But on Wednesday, her father’s reign came to an end, as a judge ruled that Jamie Spears had to vacate control of his daughter’s conservatorship. It will be temporarily managed by an accountant until the next hearing, at which point the judge plans to terminate the conservatorship.

“Yes! Britney is free!” Noah cheered. “And props to her fans for making this happen. Because you know who really was ahead of the curve? That ‘Leave Britney alone’ person. Yeah, at the time, we were like, ‘Whoa, that’s a little over the top!’ And now we’re like, ‘Yo, let’s put this motherf—er on the Supreme Court.’”

Noah said that the “Free Britney” movement brought everyone together, from MSNBC hosts to Ted Cruz. Bipartisanship is still possible, as long as it’s in support of an apolitical celebrity who’s getting a raw deal. “That’s why I’ve chained [N*Sync member] Joey Fatone up in my garage,” Noah joked. “Come on, y’all! Let’s come together one more time and free Joey.”

Noah said that legal conservatorships are dangerous, and if we’re not going to end them, we should at least apply them more selectively. “I mean, Britney Spears is worth $60 million, yes — but she doesn’t need a conservator,” Noah said. “You know who does? People with $60 billion. Those people are out of control. I mean, name one thing Britney has done that’s as wasteful and just, like, mindless as going into space in a giant penis.”

