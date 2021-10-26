Trevor Noah calls for the end of live gunfire on sets after Halyna Hutchins’s death

On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah addressed the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” when the supposedly unloaded prop gun Baldwin was using went off. It’s a shocking and heartbreaking tragedy that shouldn’t have happened.

“Maybe I’m an idiot, but I don’t get this. Why do they need to use real guns to make a fake thing?” Noah wondered. “Because Hollywood movies love using the fake version of real things for everything except guns. In Hollywood, they’ve got fake tigers, fake houses, fake diversity and inclusion initiatives, but then when it comes to deadly weapons, suddenly they’re like, ‘Let’s get a real gun and see what happens! You know? Switch things up!’”

He said that “live gunfire should have been phased out of movies a long time ago, like blackface. But I guess Hollywood has a history of moving slowly on innovation. I mean, it was only a few years ago that they found out that women could be over 33.”

Noah said that this horrible story is made even worse by the fact that there are supposed to be numerous safety protocols in place to make sure accidents like this don’t happen. “But it sounds like this movie set didn’t take safety that seriously.” The same prop gun had previously misfired multiple times before, which led to several crew members walking off the set over safety concerns. And the film’s weapons-handling armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had previously expressed some self-doubt about her readiness for the important role.

“I mean, this gun misfired multiple times and still was allowed on set?” Noah asked. “How is that possible? Was this gun’s dad the producer?”

Noah said that reportedly the production didn’t want to shell out for firearm safety experts. “Look, man: If you don’t have the budget to pay for gun safety for your gun movie, then maybe you shouldn’t be making a gun movie,” he said. “Make a different movie. Like, I don’t know, a cooking movie. Or maybe a movie about how two people aren’t really meant for each other but actually are. Just do one more of those. Because it is absolutely unnecessary for anybody to lose their life for a pretend thing.”

“This is a mistake that never should have been made,” Noah concluded. “It’s a life that never should have been lost. And hopefully, hopefully, it’s a tragedy that never happens again.”

