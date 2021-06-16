Trevor Noah shakes his head at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust apology

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, also known as “your crazy aunt’s even crazier friend,” according to Trevor Noah, has apologized for saying mask mandates are like the yellow stars Nazis made Jews wear during the Holocaust. It’s the latest controversy in a seemingly endless string of them for one of the most extreme figures in mainstream American politics.

“Since her shocking rise from QAnon forums to the House of Representatives, Greene has become notorious for her willingness to say absolutely anything with zero shame, whether it’s conspiracies about 9/11 or the existence of Jewish space lasers, which is ridiculous,” Noah said on Tuesday’s “Daily Show.” “I mean, everyone knows that the Jewish space laser was taken out by the Buddhist submarine missiles years ago.”

On Monday, Greene gave a press conference after visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., admitting that she was wrong for saying something so offensive and inaccurate. Greene said that one of the things she took away after visiting the museum was that she was reminded of how terrible the Nazis’ political policies were, which made Noah laugh bitterly.

“Yo, guys, America isn’t serious, man,” he said. “This woman writes the laws, the laws that govern the land, and she’s out here like, ‘Yo, you guys heard about this Holocaust?’”

“I mean, for real, though, are we going to get a press conference every time Marjorie Taylor Greene learns about something?” Noah added. “Because she doesn’t know about a lot of things.” He then did an impression of Greene giving a press conference about how it’s come to her attention that you can’t put metal in the microwave.

“But I will say, in some ways, I feel bad for this lady, man,” Noah concluded. “Learning things is tough, you know, because it forces you to take back all the ignorant s— that you’ve said in the past. It’s why the only museum I go to is Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds: Come stupid, leave stupid.”

