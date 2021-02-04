Trevor Noah mocks MyPillow boss Mike Lindell for unhinged Newsmax interview

MyPillow boss Mike Lindell is one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, and this week he went on the right-wing news network Newsmax to try to push the baseless conspiracy theory that voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems rigged the election in President Joe Biden’s favor. The thing is, Dominion has threatened Newsmax (and Lindell) with a defamation lawsuit that’s serious enough to make Newsmax acknowledge reality. When Lindell kept talking about Dominion after being warned not to because Newsmax was “unable to verify” his claims (that’s the excuse they gave without mentioning the legal threats), anchor Bob Sellers walked out of the interview. It was pretty incredible TV, and Trevor Noah thought it was great.

“Damn, that defamation lawsuit has Newsmax shook,” the “Daily Show” host said Wednesday night. “See that dude? He peaced out of there like the Chipotle just hit.”

Noah said that Newsmax’s response to Lindell showed the power of the legal system. “Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on. But the second he started saying s— that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, ‘bup, bup, bup, bup, bup, no, no, no, no, my man. Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit? That s—’s serious.’”

“And keep in mind, this is Newsmax we’re talking about,” Noah added. “Remember, Newsmax is like Fox News after it stopped taking its meds. But at least for a minute, Dominion managed to sue them into behaving like actual journalists.”

Dominion hasn’t been able to stop former New York City Mayor and unwitting “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Rudy Giuliani, though. He’s so far gone that the company threatened Giuliani with a $1.3 billion lawsuit; Giuliani, however, floated the idea of mounting a countersuit. So he probably won’t be on Newsmax anytime soon.

