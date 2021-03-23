Trevor Noah says Miami’s wild maskless spring break is a preview of what’s to come

Did you see all those spring breakers in Miami partying in big, maskless crowds? It looked like Coachella down there, it was so ridiculous. Unsurprisingly, Trevor Noah had something to say about it on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” The host noted that when spring break happened last year, many people weren’t taking the coronavirus seriously yet. “But this year, they’ve stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon!” he added.

Noah rolled some footage of revelers in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “oasis of freedom,” including a guy in Joker facepaint standing on top of a car waving an American flag and throwing dollar bills into the crowd and screaming “COVID’s over, baby!”

“Oh wow, the new Snyder Cut is weird as hell,” Noah joked. “But let’s be clear here: COVID is not over, all right? Some random dude can’t declare the end of the pandemic by dressing up like the Joker and making it rain. It’s not a thing. Only Dr. Fauci can declare the end of the pandemic by dressing up like the Joker and making it rain.”

Noah said you can’t only blame the college kids for the chaos. DeSantis’ irresponsible flouting of the virus in his state created this situation, the host said. “Like if I put a Starbucks sign above my apartment door, I can’t be mad when people show up and try to take a s— in my bathroom,” Noah joked.

Noah said that celebrating spring break and wearing a mask doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. “It could be part of the fun,” he said. “I mean, just think how sexy a wet mask contest could be, hmm? I mean, we haven’t seen mouths in a year — what’s under there?”

Miami is just a preview for how out of control the partying is going to get all over once the pandemic is really over, Noah said. “It’s going to be so much that it’s going to create the next worldwide virus. Yeah, guys are going to be waking up in bed next to a bat, like, ‘Uh-oh, I think I did it again.’”

