Trevor Noah thinks Trump’s Facebook ban is unfair for a very funny reason

On Wednesday, Facebook’s “Oversight Board” upheld the social network’s ban of former president Donald Trump. He was kicked off the platform after the January 6 Capitol riot for “creat[ing] an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” His ban is extended for another six months, at which time the board will make a final ruling on his Facebook fate. In the meantime, he’s launched his own website, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” where he can publish written and video statements. It launched on Tuesday – without an interactive feature, which means it’s not the Trump social network the former president has promised.

“Hold up!” Trevor Noah exclaimed on Wednesday’s “Daily Show.” “This dude has been saying for months that he’s gonna create a whole new social media platform to rival Twitter and Facebook, and he just ended up making a blog? And not just that – he’s called the blog ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’ when we know for a fact that he doesn’t spend any time there. I mean, you might as well call it ‘From the Juice Bar of Donald Trump.’”

Noah said he understood Trump’s impulse to do something to distract from the fact that he lost his appeal. “Or as he put it, ‘We won this appeal in a landslide! Everyone knows it! So many victories!’”

“And, look, I get why Facebook extended Trump’s suspension,” the host added. “But you have to admit, it does seem pretty unfair to ban him from a website that began as a way to rate women’s looks.”

Noah also thought it was kind of “crazy” that Facebook has its own “Supreme Court” to rule on bans. “What’s even crazier is Mitch McConnell has already appointed four of its justices.” Noah affected a droopy McConnell impression: “‘If you’ve got a court, well, I’m filling it,’” he joked, then made an indescribable turtle sound.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions