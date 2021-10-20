Trevor Noah explains why so many workers are going on strike

“Jobs,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “They’re how Americans prove they deserve healthcare.” And in the pandemic era, what it means to have a job is changing – “and especially, what it means when your job treats you like crap.” This month, a lot of workers are striking or threatening to strike in order to prove they deserve more than they’re getting.

“With more job openings than ever and more people quitting than ever, workers suddenly find themselves with a lot of leverage, and they’re using it to demand things like better pay, more flexible hours and canceling the annual company ‘Squid Game,’” Noah said. Some companies are acquiescing, but some are not, which has led to strikes at John Deere and Kellogg’s. Some are calling this month “Striketober.”

“It’s a great month to hit the picket lines, because you’re out on the street, and it’s an easy segue into trick-or-treating,” Noah joked.

“And right now, workers from so many different industries are striking,” Noah continued. “Although, it’s none of the bad industries that you wish would go on strike. Like, have you ever noticed how the people who collect student loans, they never go on strike? Or telemarketers. Come on, you guys deserve better pay!”

Noah said that strikes are not something workers take lightly. It’s a big risk, and workers are missing out on pay. “You have to protest in front of your workplace, but you can’t go in to pee.” If workers are going on strike, he said, they probably have a good reason for doing it. Like at John Deere, the CEO’s pay has gone up 160 percent during the pandemic, while the company is trying to eliminate pensions for new employees.

“Honestly, some of these CEOs get so greedy that they become short-sighted,” Noah said. “Because if they thought about it, they would realize they could probably get away with exploiting their workers for longer if they just exploited them a little less. But if you don’t give them anything, well, then it’s really easy to notice the disparity. ‘Wait a minute, are you cutting my pension?’ ‘Sorry, there’s just not enough gold to go around!’”

At Kellogg’s, workers are striking because of alleged inhumane working conditions at the company’s plants, where workers are regularly forced to work 16-hour shifts with 10 minutes of notice. “I’m not going to lie: When I heard how brutal these hours were, I was shocked,” Noah said. “Like, what the hell, Kellogg’s? You shouldn’t be working people to the bone for cereal. We can all eat a pancake once in a while.”

Noah said he doesn’t know where Striketober is headed, but he hopes companies start treating their employees like people. And if they’re not going to, they should at least be honest in their advertising, he said, and then rolled a fake commercial where Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger says “Frosted Flakes is the only cereal flavored with the tears of the people who made it! They’rrre exploited!”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions