Troy Kotsur (‘CODA’) would be only the second deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar

For 35 years, Marlee Matlin has been the only deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar, for her debut film in 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.” She won that Best Actress Oscar, but it was ultimately not a bellwether for further awards recognition for deaf actors. This year, Matlin stands a chance of not only returning to the Oscars herself for her performance in the acclaimed film “CODA,” but she may finally have company if the academy nominates her co-star, Troy Kotsur.

So far this award season, Kotsur has been cleaning up with wins and nominations for his performance as the foul-mouthed Frank in “CODA.” Like his wife, Jackie (Matlin), and their son, Leo (Daniel Durant), Frank is deaf, but that’s just one part of him. He’s also a virile man who has a great passion for his wife, an accomplished fisherman and a loving father to Leo and Ruby (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing member of the family. Kotsur, who is deaf himself, imbues his character with personality and emerges as the standout supporting performance in the film. He has won at the Gotham Awards and various critics groups and netted nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and many more.

SEE ‘CODA’s’ Troy Kotsur on newfound awards success: ‘I never thought that would happen to me’

Despite not being that well known on a mainstream level before “CODA,” the strength of Kotsur’s performance has catapulted him into the Oscar race, where he is now predicted to be in third place for a nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. As bigger names have fallen, Kotsur has only been on the rise, especially with “CODA” now proving to be a formidable contender in Best Picture. On paper, Matlin made sense for a while as the acting representative for “CODA” at the Oscars, and while she still may get nominated in Best Supporting Actress — she’s in eighth place — her precursor misses and the discovery factor of Kotsur is likely giving him a slightly stronger narrative.

Deafness and the Oscars have a fraught history, with numerous hearing actors being nominated or even winning awards for playing deaf characters. This dates back to Jane Wyman winning Best Actress for playing a deaf-mute character in “Johnny Belinda” (1948) and continues through to other winning performances for characters who primarily use sign language, including Patty Duke for “The Miracle Worker” (1962), John Mills for “Ryan’s Daughter” (1970) and Holly Hunter for “The Piano” (1993). This past season, the academy nominated Riz Ahmed and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal,” two hearing actors who play characters who have gone deaf. It is possible that with Kotsur’s potential Oscar nomination, we may see some change in representation in Hollywood wherein deaf actors are given more opportunities to play deaf characters in the mainstream.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actor

