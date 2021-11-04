RSVP now for November 10: TV cinematographers panel with ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ ‘Titans,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’

Five top cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy and guild contenders. Each person from these TV shows will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series of 17 panels in November and December. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Midnight Mass”: Michael Fimognari

Synopsis: An isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

“Queen Sugar”: Antonio Calvache

Synopsis: Follows the life of three siblings, who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

“Scenes from a Marriage”: Andrij Parekh

Synopsis: Re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

“Titans”: Boris Mojsovski

Synopsis: A team of young superheroes combat evil and other perils.

“The Wheel of Time”: David Moxness

Synopsis: Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

