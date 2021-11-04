RSVP now for November 10: TV costume design panel with ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘The Great,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’

Five top costume designers will reveal secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy and guild contenders. Each person from these TV shows will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Cowboy Bebop”: Jane Holland

Synopsis: A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world – for the right price.

“Foundation”: Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh

Synopsis: A complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

“The Great”: Sharon Long

Synopsis: A royal woman living in rural Russia during the 18th century is forced to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia, when she marries an Emperor.

“Insecure”: Shiona Turini

Synopsis: Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.

“The Wheel of Time”: Isis Mussenden

Synopsis: Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

