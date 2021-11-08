RSVP now for November 15: TV production design panel with ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘The White Lotus’

Five top production designers will reveal secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy and guild contenders. Each person from these TV shows will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 15, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Cowboy Bebop”: Gary Mackay

Synopsis: A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world – for the right price.

“The Morning Show”: Nelson Coates

Synopsis: An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

“Only Murders in the Building”: Rich Murray

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

“The Wheel of Time”: Ondrej Nekvasil

Synopsis: Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

“The White Lotus”: Laura Fox

Synopsis: Set in a tropical resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

