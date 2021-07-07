Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ could get him into top Grammys race for the first time

Rapper Tyler the Creator debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 with his new album “Call Me If You Get Lost.” It’s his sixth album, but surprisingly he has only been nominated for three Grammys in his career, and he only won once. Will this be his ticket to his first Album of the Year nomination?

Well, technically it wouldn’t be his first nomination in that category. His very first bid from the recording academy was Album of the Year, but it was as a featured artist on Frank Ocean‘s “Channel Orange” in 2013. His first nomination as a lead artist didn’t come until his fourth album, “Flower Boy,” was nominated for Best Rap Album in 2018. And then his followup, “Igor,” won Best Rap Album in 2020.

But that’s the extent of his Grammy legacy. Despite critical acclaim, “Igor” didn’t receive any other nominations, and despite multiple platinum singles over the course of his career, Tyler has never been nominated for performance or songwriting awards. So he might be due for some extra recognition.

And this might be his best chance yet. Not only is it his second number-one album, following “Igor,” it’s also his best-reviewed judging from its 89 score on MetaCritic. And it has already raced into the top 15 in our official odds for Album of the Year based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

There are eight available slots for Album of the Year, and with the recent elimination of the nomination review committees, the combination of acclaim and commercial success could be undeniable if it has staying power that lasts until Grammy voting takes place this fall. Do you think he’ll contend for the top prize for the first time for his own album?

