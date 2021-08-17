Emmy wins for Uzo Aduba and Gillian Anderson would give them a rare set

Uzo Aduba and Gillian Anderson could potentially join an elite group come September. Both actresses are on the cusp of pulling off the surprisingly rare feat of being the recipient of both a lead and supporting drama actress Emmy. Aduba, who won the latter award for “Orange Is the New Black” in 2015, is nominated for Best Drama Actress for her performance on HBO’s “In Treatment.” Meanwhile, Anderson, who won Best Drama Actress in 1997 for “The X-Files,” is nominated in supporting for her turn as Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s “The Crown.” If both take home hardware on Sept. 19, they’ll become just the fifth and sixth women since 1970, when the supporting categories were standardized and became genre-specific, to have won in both fields.

Patricia Wettig was first to complete the two-piece set and also the first to do it for playing the same character. For her performance as Nancy Weston on “Thirtysomething,” she took home the Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actress in 1988 and then followed it up with back-to-back lead actress Emmys in 1990 and 1991. Tyne Daly, who has 16 nominations and six wins to her name, was next; she took home her first Emmy for Best Drama Actress in 1983 for “Cagney & Lacey” and won her first Best Drama Supporting Actress prize in 1996 for her performance on “Christy.” Allison Janney then scored two supporting Emmys (2000, 2001) for playing C.J. Cregg on “The West Wing” before switching to lead and winning twice more (2002, 2004). Julianna Margulies is the most recent actress to complete the feat, having nabbed the award for Best Drama Supporting Actress for her performance as Carol Hathaway on “ER” in 1995 and the first of two Best Drama Actress statuettes in 2011 for playing Alicia Florrick on “The Good Wife.”

As it stands, Aduba’s path to the top is more difficult than Anderson’s — the former sits in fifth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds while the latter is comfortably in first in her category. But if there is one person who should never be underestimated at the Emmys, it’s Aduba, who is beloved by voters and has three wins to her name out of five nominations. She’s just the second person in history to have won Emmys in both comedy and drama for playing the same character (the other is Ed Asner). And just last year, Aduba took home the award for Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress for her turn as Shirley Chisholm on “Mrs. America,” beating out a ridiculously stacked field that included Jean Smart (“Watchmen”), who was heavily favored to win, as well as Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”), Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”) Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”) and Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”). So although she’s currently only ahead of one nominee, Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), and is sitting behind Critics Choice and Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), one should never count Aduba out until the name on the card has been read.

Things could not be more different for Anderson, who already won the Golden Globe, the Critics Choice and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance as Thatcher, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Twenty-four Experts are currently predicting her to triumph over the competition, giving her 19/5 odds. Plus, the reigning two-time champ in the category, “Ozark’s” Julia Garner, is not eligible this year, which eliminates a sizable obstacle, meaning Anderson could very much be considered a lock. She’s leading a field that includes two of her castmates from “The Crown” — Helena Bonham Carter (third place) and Emerald Fennell (eighth place) — as well as four women from “The Handmaid’s Tale”: Ann Dowd (second place), Samira Wiley (fourth place) Yvonne Strahovski (fifth place) and Madeline Brewer (seventh place). Rounding out the category is “Lovecraft Country” star Aunjanue Ellis (sixth place).

So, of Anderson and Aduba, the former is the performer most certain to add her name to the relatively short list of women who’ve won Emmys as both a lead and a supporting drama actress. But no one should be surprised if both ladies manage to leave their name in the history books this fall.

