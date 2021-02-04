Uzo Aduba’s Golden Globes, SAG snubs for ‘Mrs. America’ explained

Cate Blanchett is celebrating the trifecta of TV nominations for “Mrs. America” today. After scoring an Emmy nomination for her turn as Phyllis Schlafly in the FX on Hulu miniseries last year, Blanchett picked up corresponding Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild bids this week. While those nominations were expected, the snubs for her Emmy-winning costar Uzo Aduba, who played Shirley Chisholm, caught us by surprise. Aduba ranked second in our Globes odds and fourth in our overall SAG predictions.

It may seem confounding that Aduba missed out with these awards bodies after her surprise Emmy victory, especially since she’s one of the most awarded performers in SAG history with five trophies for “Orange is the New Black.” But her missing out on kudos at the Globes and SAG says less about her performance and much more about how their categories disadvantage supporting players.

At the Golden Globes, the TV Supporting Actress category combines featured performers from ALL genres, forcing the many supporting actresses from comedies, dramas, limited series, and TV movies into just five slots. We anticipated Aduba would earn her third Globes bid for “Mrs. America” and potentially her first win, but she was crowded out by roles from comedy and drama series, including Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”).

While the situation is a bit better at SAG because supporting roles compete in their respective genre categories, they still have to contend for a slot against leading actors. In the contest for TV Movie/Limited Series Actress at SAG, Blanchett and Aduba were in the same category for the first time, with Blanchett taking the nom along with Michaela Cole (“I May Destroy You”), Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”). All five of those nominees are leads of their miniseries, which illustrates just how difficult it is for a featured performer like Aduba to earn their richly deserved kudos.

