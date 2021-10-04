‘Venom 2’ breaks pandemic record with massive opening weekend

And on the first weekend of October, Eddie Brock and Venom said, “let there be carnage.”

Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” burned up the box office this weekend with an estimated $90 million in ticket sales, giving “Venom 2” the biggest opening since the coronavirus pandemic started last year and the second-biggest October launch ever, behind only 2019’s “Joker.”

That puts the Tom Hardy sequel in the top position during the pandemic, ahead of even officially sanctioned Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The PG-13 “Venom 2” not only blew past the original “Venom” debut in 2018 ($80.3 million, en route to $213.5 million in North America) but also box office projections. Heading into the weekend, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was expected to gross anywhere between $60 and $65 million — or possibly as low as $40 million.

“With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated,” Sony film chief Tom Rothman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite biting the heads off its Marvel Cinematic Universe cousins, “Venom 2” arguably wouldn’t have even had the opportunity to debut in theaters on October 1 were it not for “Shang-Chi.” Heading into the MCU’s debut on September 3, it was still an open question as to whether “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” would even come out this year. But after “Shang-Chi” defied expectations with more than $94 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend holiday for a box office record, Sony pushed “Venom 2” up on the schedule, moving it ahead of the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.” That decision paid off, with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” setting its own records.

“For us, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ absolutely validates our exclusive theatrical window strategy,” said Sony President, Motion Pictures Group Josh Greenstein to Deadline. “If you look at the history of theatrical, the obituaries have been written many times, and they’ve always been wrong. We had confidence in the theatrical experience, confidence in our big valuable IP, and took full advantage and had the patience to weather all of this. That strategy is paying off, which we’re happy about. It’s a nice validation of the theatrical strategy.”

“Venom 2” wasn’t the only theatrical success story of the weekend. In second place, MGM released “Addams Family 2,” an animated sequel that earned an estimated $18 million. Like “Venom 2,” the kids’ film was only available in theaters.

After four straight weeks at the top of the box office, “Shang-Chi” finished in third place with an estimated $6 million to push its total to $206 million in North America. The theatrical-only movie has earned more than all other releases during the pandemic thus far. (“Shang-Chi” will hit Disney Plus on November 12.)

In fourth place was the other big new release of the weekend, “The Many Saints of Newark.” The highly anticipated and publicized “Sopranos” prequel grossed just $5 million from its theatrical run. Like all other Warner Bros. movies this year, it debuted simultaneously on HBO Max.

In fifth place was “Dear Evan Hansen,” which dropped 67 percent from its opening and finished with $2.45 million and just over $11 million overall.

