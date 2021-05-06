This old video of Vin Diesel breakdancing is getting new attention thanks to Ken Jeong’s ‘The Masked Singer’ guess [WATCH]

Is superstar actor Vin Diesel really the Yeti on “The Masked Singer”? That’s what celebrity sleuth Ken Jeong thinks. And there’s an old clip of Vin Diesel breakdancing that’s getting new attention thanks to Jeong’s wild guess. Watch the “Breakin’ in the USA” (1984) video above for a trip down memory lane.

After Yeti performed “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock during the reality TV show’s Spicy 6 episode on Wednesday, May 5, the panelists had nothing but love for the snowman. “All I kept thinking was like, I want to go to your show!” raved Nicole Scherzinger. “Last week you stripped it back and then you showed us how you can dance like nobody else. It was just so dope.”

Some of the names the judges thought might be hiding inside the snowman costume included Jason Derulo, Trey Songz and Miguel. However, Jeong stuck with Diesel because of a pacifier clue, which he thought alluded to the 2005 action movie “The Pacifier.” When Jeong started doubting his own guess because he wasn’t sure if Diesel was a dancer, host Nick Cannon alluded to the viral ’80s clip.

“Vin Diesel is a great dancer if you don’t know,” explained Cannon. “Look it up. We’re gonna get some footage. He was like a breakdancing champion.” When Scherzinger asked if he was joking, Cannon fired back, “I’m dead serious!”

“Breakin’ in the USA: Break Dancing and Electric Boogie Taught by the Pros” is Diesel’s first credited acting gig on IMDb, back when he went by the stage name Mark Vincent. He’s since gone on to become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, thanks to roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “xXx.”

Do you think Yeti has what it takes to win the Golden Mask for Season 5? He faces stiff competition from the other Top 6 contestants: Robopine, Russian Dolls, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. If Yeti isn’t Vin Diesel, who could it be? Give us your guesses down in the comments section.

