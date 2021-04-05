Viola Davis has joined this elite (and very recent) club with her bookend lead actress SAG Award win

Until three years ago, no one had ever won the lead actress Screen Actors Guild Award more than once, and now three people have done so. Viola Davis took home the award on Sunday for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” joining Frances McDormand and Renee Zellweger in this tiny club.

Davis was in second in our odds behind Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), but the now six-time champ can never be counted out at the SAG Awards. This is her fifth individual victory following her wins in lead for “The Help” (2011), supporting for “Fences” (2016) and TV drama actress for “How to Get Away with Murder” (2015-16). She also has an ensemble trophy for “The Help” and hasn’t lost an individual category since her supporting bid for “Doubt” (2008). You just can’t buy this type of respect from your peers.

The actress, whose late co-star Chadwick Boseman nabbed the lead actor honor, also beat McDormand (“Nomadland”), who would’ve been the first person to win the category three times, Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”).

McDormand broke this SAG Awards curse in 2018 when she prevailed for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) after having previously won for “Fargo” (1996). Last year, Zellweger added a bookend actress statuette for “Judy” to go along with her one for “Chicago” (2002). Zellweger also has a supporting prize for “Cold Mountain” (2003). Is it just a coincidence that this had never happened until 2018 and now it’s happened three times in four years?

Now the next question is if Davis can translate his newfound momentum into an Oscar win. She was the frontrunner in late fall, but she’s since been eclipsed by Mulligan, who won the Critics Choice Award. Golden Globe champ Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) was snubbed by SAG (and BAFTA, just like Davis and Mulligan), so Davis won’t face off against her again until the Oscars.

McDormand was able to win Oscars for both of her lead SAG-winning performances. Zellweger lost for “Chicago,” but she cruised to a win for “Judy,” just like she did for “Cold Mountain.” Davis lost the Oscar for “The Help” to Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”), but she prevailed for “Fences.” She’d be the first Black actress to win multiple Oscars and the second Black Best Actress champ after Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”).

