Viola Davis could pull a Denzel Washington at the SAG Awards

After losing the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress for Netflix‘s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Viola Davis is now also expected to be bested at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards — by “Promising Young Woman’s” Carey Mulligan, who tops our combined SAG Awards odds. But not so fast, I say. Davis could pull off the highly specific thing her “Fences” co-star Denzel Washington did four years ago: win a lead acting prize without preceding Critics Choice and Globe victories.

Like Davis’ current odds in Best Actress, Washington was in second place in our SAG Awards odds for Best Actor in 2017 after his Critics Choice and Globe losses. While he lost both awards to the same person, Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”), Davis fell to two different winners, Mulligan at Critics Choice and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) at the Globes. Given that Day is not nominated at the SAG Awards and Mulligan was unable to start a clean sweep, Davis could benefit from the race not having a clear frontrunner.

Washington, who before 2017 had lost all three of his solo SAG Awards noms for “The Hurricane” (1999), “Training Day” (2001) and “Flight” (2012), was also riding an overdue narrative, but the fact that Davis isn’t might not necessarily be an obstacle. Voters have already shown that they have no problem going back to the well as they’ve handed Davis four individual wins for three different projects and in three different categories for “The Help” in Best Actress in 2012, “How to Get Away with Murder” in Best TV Drama Actress from 2015-16 and “Fences” in Best Supporting Actress in 2017. She also has a film ensemble statuette for “The Help.”

Of note are also the glaring similarities between “Fences” and “Ma Rainey,” both of which are film adaptations of August Wilson plays of the same name, respectively. Both netted three bids at the SAG Awards, one for ensemble and two individual ones, with “Ma Rainey” also landing a nom for Chadwick Boseman in Best Actor. Like Davis, who swept the supporting actress race in 2017, Boseman is expected to steamroll through the actor one this year, having already won Critics Choice and the Globe and being the favorite to take home the SAG, BAFTA and Academy Award.

However, it’s much tougher for a film to nab a pair of leading acting prizes at SAG as opposed to one in lead and supporting. It’s happened only twice at the SAG Awards, in 1998 for “As Good as It Gets'” Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt and in 2000 for “American Beauty’s” Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening. But considering that Boseman is likely to triumph and “Ma Rainey’s” ensemble nom hints at considerable support for the film, it’s not hard to imagine Davis being swept up regardless of her category placement.

It doesn’t hurt that “Ma Rainey” features the same kind of showy work from its actors that “Fences” did. While Davis does not have as much of a front-and-center role in “Ma Rainey” as Washington did in “Fences,” she gives the flashier performance. Not only did she undergo a physical transformation to play the titular blues singer, but she also gets to show off her range with a number of monologues and three musical performances, in one of which she does her own singing. It’s the type of capital A acting that SAG-AFTRA voters tend to eat up.

What “Fences” had that “Ma Rainey” doesn’t have is a corresponding Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, which could put a dent in the latter’s momentum. But bear in mind that final voting for the SAG Awards commenced on Feb. 16, an entire month before the Oscar noms were even announced. Plus, the Best Picture lineup four years ago comprised nine movies whereas this year’s has eight, meaning “Ma Rainey” — which reaped a total of five bids, including for Davis — might have just barely missed the cut.

Rounding out our odds for Best Actress are Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) in third place, Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) in fourth and Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”) in fifth.

