Viola Davis, queen of the SAG Awards, looks to extend her reign with ‘The Unforgivable’

Based on the 2009 British miniseries “Unforgiven” and directed by Nora Fingscheidt, “The Unforgivable” sees Viola Davis return to Netflix in 2021, which means the queen of the Screen Actors Guild Awards could extend her reign.

Davis, who will be competing in the supporting actress category for “The Unforgivable,” is very much a long shot for a nomination, but she has jumped from just inside the top 40 to 14th place in our combined SAG Awards odds since the film hit Netflix on Dec. 10 following two weeks of limited theatrical release. “The Unforgivable,” which skipped all the fall festivals, received, uh, mixed review after mixed review, and faces internal Netflix competition from top Oscar contenders, including “The Power of the Dog,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The Lost Daughter” and “Passing” — all of which are also contending in supporting actress. Even though these circumstances will make Davis’ path to a nomination quite difficult, she wouldn’t be the first person to turn up at the SAG Awards seemingly out of nowhere.

Here are recent examples of actors who managed to pull off this feat on the film side:

1. Jared Leto, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Little Things” (2020)

2. Jamie Foxx, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “Just Mercy” (2019)

3. Emily Blunt, won Best Supporting Actress for “A Quiet Place” (2018)

4. Blunt, nominated for Best Actress for “The Girl on the Train” (2016)

5. Johnny Depp, nominated for Best Actor for “Black Mass” (2015)

6. Sarah Silverman, nominated for Best Actress for “I Smile Back” (2015)

7. Naomi Watts, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “St. Vincent” (2014)

SEE ‘The Unforgivable’ trailer: Sandra Bullock vs. Viola Davis in tense showdown

To be fair, given that Leto, Blunt for “The Girl on the Train” and Depp all bagged additional noms from other main televised awards for their respective films, their inclusions at the SAG Awards aren’t necessarily complete head-scratchers in hindsight. Davis, who was already left out of the Critics Choice Awards nominations earlier this week, would be more akin to the other aforenamed actors’ footsteps if she bags a lone SAG Award bid. And if there’s anything we’ve learned, it’s to never count out the 10-time nominee and six-time champ at the SAG Awards. She has famously parlayed five of her six solo noms into victories, winning in lead for “The Help” (2011) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020), supporting for “Fences” (2016) and TV drama actress for “How to Get Away with Murder” (2015-16). She also has an ensemble trophy for “The Help” and hasn’t lost an individual category since her supporting bid for “Doubt” (2008).

What’s more, despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews, “The Unforgivable” is an audience hit. Not only does it have an 81 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this writing, but it also debuted at No. 1 globally on Netflix, generating 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. Though Davis is not in much of the film, she steals the movie as Liz Ingram, the wife of a family lawyer (Vincent D’Onofrio) who disapproves of her husband helping ex-convict Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) in the latter’s search for her estranged younger sister. The film reaches its climax in a heated, revelatory confrontation scene between Liz and Ruth, which caught even Davis’ former TGIT sister Kerry Washington‘s attention after it was teased in the film’s trailer:

This 6sec clip of this trailer could win an Oscar! Sheeeeeeeeesh @ViolaDavis #SandraBullock 😍😍 https://t.co/YRsMArdob5 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 27, 2021

While the SAG Awards are notorious for being rather behind the curve when it comes to new content, the nominating committee has an extra month than normal to vote this year as voting runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 9. Davis could benefit from “The Unforgivable” debuting just days after voting commenced and being one of the first physical screeners sent to the nominating committee. Plus, never underestimate the power of Netflix, for which SAG-AFTRA has shown an affinity.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actress Kirsten Dunst is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?