Visual Effects Society 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User GMC for having a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Visual Effects Society Awards winners on Tuesday night. He is actually tied with six other people with that percentage but has the better score of 7,090 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these VES champs announced on a virtual ceremony hosted by Patton Oswalt. Top film winners included “The Midnight Sky,” “Mank” and “Soul.” Among the TV champs were “The Mandalorian” and “The Crown.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the six Experts making picks, there is a three-way tie on top at 80% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) finishes at 60%. Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are at 40% accuracy.See Experts’ scores.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen are best with 80% correct. Up next are Marcus Dixon, Paul Sheehan and myself at 60%. Joyce Eng, Zach Laws and Matt Noble are at 40% correct. See Editors’ scores.

