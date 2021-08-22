2021 VMA predictions: Breaking down the races for Best Pop, Hip-Hop, Rock and Alternative

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards nominations recently dropped, and the genre categories had a few surprises. So let’s see who will pick up some awards in the pop, hip-hop, rock, and alternative races.

Best Pop

The nominees here include some of the biggest names in pop. Five number-one hits compete: Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, BTS’ “Butter,” Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and Taylor Swift’s “Willow.” Additionally, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Harry Styles got respective nominations for “Therefore I Am,” “Wonder,” and “Treat People With Kindness,” with the last of those being a welcome surprise after Styles missed last year for “Adore You.” That brings this category to a whopping eight nominees, compared to six in most other races.

This is a fan-voted award, so BTS will likely take the award, giving them their second win in a row here. They won last year with “On,” which wasn’t nearly as impactful as “Butter”; it peaked at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100, whereas “Butter” spent nine weeks at number-one. Still, you shouldn’t underestimate the other fan bases nominated. Runner-up to BTS would likely be “Peaches,” after which Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” could be third.

Styles is also very strong at fan-voted awards (he has won multiple American Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and VMAs, both solo and with One Direction), so I wouldn’t be surprised if “Treat People With Kindness” pulled out a win here. The video also got a couple of technical nominations, just like “Willow” and “Butter,” though those categories aren’t voted on by fans.

Best Hip Hop

This category is a slam dunk for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” The video is very easily the biggest and most talked-about hit nominated, and it’s the only nominee here that’s also up for the top awards of Video and Song of the Year. Add to that the fact that both artists have won here before (actually, they’re the last two winners, with Cardi taking it in 2019 and Megan prevailing in 2020), and it seems locked for “WAP.” But if you’re feeling rebellious then you might go for Drake (“Laugh Now Cry Later”) or Travis Scott (“Franchise”) since they’re the other two biggest stars nominated.

Best Rock

This category is a little harder than usual this year, because there aren’t any current pop crossover acts like Coldplay or Panic! at the Disco nominated. I’d say that it’s likely going to either John Mayer (“Last Train Home”) or Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”) since they’re the best-known names here. I’m going with “Shame Shame”; the video got a couple of technical nominations in addition to this bid, and Foo Fighters do have a previous win here (albeit 10 years ago).

It’ll be interesting to see if this will be the first of perhaps multiple award show wins this era for the rockers, who are likely front-runners in the rock field at the Grammys. If Mayer wins though, he might carry more hype into the upcoming music awards season.

Best Alternative

This category could go a couple of ways. I’d say the front-runner is Machine Gun Kelly with “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear. Kelly won last year for “Blood Valentine,” and his nominated song this year was a pretty big hit, peaking in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Still, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” was also a pretty big hit, perhaps slightly bigger than MGK’s, so it could also be a contender for the win. And of course, when it comes to fan-voted awards, you can’t underestimate Twenty One Pilots, who previously won twice in the rock category and are nominated here this year for “Shy Away.”

I will say, though, to keep an eye out for Willow’s “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker. The song was a TikTok hit, and Willow being the only woman nominated could help her stand out and get some votes.

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they're faring in our odds. Don't be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums.