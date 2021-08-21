MTV VMAs introduce US Global Icon Award: Foo Fighters to receive the inaugural prize

The rock veterans Foo Fighters have been announced as the recipients of the first US Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be presented on Sunday night, September 12, during a ceremony that will broadcast live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters have been active for nearly 30 years and have amassed 11 Grammys and seven platinum albums. They also have two VMAs: Best Group Video for “Big Me (1996)” and Best Rock Video for “Walk” (2011). They’re nominated three times this year for “Shame Shame”: Best Rock, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography. And in addition to receiving their Global Icon Award, they will be performing at the event for the first time since 2007.

Though this will be the first Global Icon Award presented at the VMAs, the honorary prize actually originated at the MTV Europe Music Awards, with past winners including Bon Jovi (2010), Queen (2011), Whitney Houston (2012), Eminem (2013), Ozzy Osbourne (2014), Green Day (2016), U2 (2017), and Janet Jackson (2018).

At the VMAs, the Global Icon Award is preceded by other trophies MTV has handed out for lifetime achievements. Video Vanguard Awards have gone to The Beatles, David Bowie, Beastie Boys, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott, among many others. And in 2020 the VMAs gave a newly created Tricon Award to Lady Gaga for her achievements in multiple fields of entertainment.

This recognition might be good for Foo Fighters’ visibility leading into Grammy season, where the group is eligible for their 10th studio album “Medicine at Midnight.” They haven’t received an album nomination since winning Best Rock Album for “Wasting Light” in 2012, but the Grammys often love veterans and the recording academy has eliminated the anonymous nomination review committees that might have kept them out in recent years. Will this be the start of a winning streak for the rockers?

This recognition might be good for Foo Fighters' visibility leading into Grammy season, where the group is eligible for their 10th studio album "Medicine at Midnight." They haven't received an album nomination since winning Best Rock Album for "Wasting Light" in 2012, but the Grammys often love veterans and the recording academy has eliminated the anonymous nomination review committees that might have kept them out in recent years. Will this be the start of a winning streak for the rockers?