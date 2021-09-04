VMAs announce Group of the Year and Song of the Summer nominees: Is BTS destined to win both?

MTV has announced the nominees in two more categories for its upcoming Video Music Awards: Group of the Year and Song of the Summer. Like most of the other major VMAs categories, these races will be decided by fans voting online, but the format for picking these winners is a little different.

Here are the nominees for Group of the Year, whose winners will be decided starting Saturday, September 4, in bracket-style voting on MTV’s Instagram Story:

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Here are the nominees for Song of the Summer, which will be decided the same way on MTV’s Instagram Story, but starting on Tuesday, September 7:

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

BTS, “Butter”

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”

BTS is nominated for both prizes, so are they destined to win both? You can never underestimate them at any awards decided by fans given the passion and commitment of the worldwide BTS Army online. They’ve won Group of the Year for the last two years in a row, while this is their first nom for Song of the Summer.

To date, BTS has won six total VMAs, and these two nominations bring their 2021 total to seven bids. They have four other noms for “Butter”: Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, and Best Editing. And they have one bid for “Dynamite”: Song of the Year. Will it be a clean sweep for them when trophies are handed out on September 12, or will other fan bases rally?

