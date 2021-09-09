VMAs professional categories: Who will win MTV Video Music Awards for direction, editing, cinematography and more

The technical categories at the VMAs are often some of the most interesting and hardest to predict. Unlike the main categories, these are not voted on by the general public, but by special juries of music insiders. Let’s take a look at which videos could grab one or two Moon Persons on September 12.

Best Art Direction

This category seems to favor visually busy music videos with a lot going on (Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble,” Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s “Apeshit,” and Miley Cyrus‘s “Mother’s Daughter” come to mind). So I would say that, unless Lil Nas X sweeps all his technical nominations for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “911” by Lady Gaga or “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat seem to more closely resemble past winners. I will give “Best Friend” the edge just based on how creative that video is, but any of the three mentioned shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Best Choreography

The race here will be “Butter” by BTS versus “Treat People With Kindness” by Harry Styles. The latter is especially baity to voters since the whole video is dancing. That resembles recent winners like Kanye West‘s “Fade,” Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America,” and Sia‘s “Chandelier.” It is also rare to win this category twice in a row, and BTS won last year for their video for “ON.”

Best Cinematography

This is one of the hardest categories to predict because all of the nominees have genuinely stunning visuals. I will give the edge to the Grammy-winning “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid. The cinematography is top-notch, and there’s a lot more imagery to work with than more visually monotone videos nominated in the category like Lorde‘s “Solar Power” and Billie Eilish‘s “Therefore I Am.” I also would not underestimate the Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame,” especially since a lot of cinematographers love lush black-and-white shots, and the cinematography in that video is combined with very interesting effects.

Best Direction

This could be a three-horse race between Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” and last year’s winner Taylor Swift with her most recent hit “Willow.” Lil Nas X seems like the front-runner just based on the huge hype the video generated, and how it was praised for its pro-LGBTQ message and creativity. The VMAs proved last year when they awarded Swift for “The Man” that they do like when artists direct their own music videos, so don’t be surprised if Nas, Eilish, or Swift win since they all helmed their own clips.

This particular category is especially important since winners here tend to get into the Best Music Video race at the Grammys, oftentimes winning (Nas’s “Old Town Road,” Beyonce’s “Formation,” Lamar’s “Humble”). So whoever wins here could have the upper hand at the Grammys.

Best Editing

This is yet another category where BTS could pick up an award. “Butter” has very flashy editing that follows the song’s uptempo beat, which could sit well with voters. If someone were to upset, I’d say it would be “What’s Next” by Drake, since both the video and sound editing are flashy as well, especially with the driving shots.

Best Visual Effects

There’s not really a clear pattern when it comes to winners in this category. Sometimes voters go for videos that use effects for world-building, like Kendrick Lamar and SZA‘s “All The Stars” and Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie‘s “Me!” Yet other times they go for more practical effects, like in Dua Lipa’s “Physical.” I’d say either Lil Nas X’s “Montero” or Doja Cat and The Weeknd’s “You Right” will take the prize. Both videos are very effects-heavy, and the effects are also used to tell a story rather than just for their own sake.

