2021 VMAs predictions: Video of the Year is a race between Lil Nas X (‘Montero’) and Cardi B (‘WAP’), our early odds say

We opened our MTV Video Music Awards predictions immediately after nominations were announced on Wednesday, August 11, and our users already think they know who’s winning Video of the Year — or at least, they’ve narrowed it down to two. Early odds point to a battle between two provocative clips: “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

“WAP” has the slight advantage with odds of 8/1 and support from 13 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMA winners, plus 16 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. Compare that to “Montero” with 17/2 odds and the backing of eight of our Top 24 and seven All-Stars. So is “WAP” really out front?

The Cardi and Megan collab was a massive hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of four weeks and certified six-times platinum for its combination of sales and streams. And crucially, the music video has been viewed more than 400 million times on YouTube as of this writing. That popularity might make it hard to beat at an awards show where fans get to pick the winners. And the combined fan bases of the two artists (who have already given Cardi four VMAs and Megan two) could make it tough to beat.

However, “WAP’s” popularity peaked last summer. “Montero” is a much more recent hit, leading the Hot 100 in the spring and still in the top 10 when the VMA nominations were announced. If fans still have this song and video playing on repeat, they might be more mobilized to vote. “Montero” also arguably has greater cultural import with its lyrics and controversial imagery — especially Nas giving the devil a lap dance — showing the artist’s liberation as a gay man. He already has two VMAs on his mantel for his breakthrough hit “Old Town Road,” and though it’s been out for less than half as long as “WAP,” “Montero” has already racked up more than 300 million YouTube views and counting.

Do you agree that one of these two videos will win the top prize from MTV fans? Or will they be upset by The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”), Doja Cat featuring SZA (“Kiss Me More”), DJ Khaled featuring Drake (“Popstar” starring Justin Bieber), or Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”)?

