‘WandaVision’ Emmy submissions: 45 ballot entries include Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Evan Peters and dozens more

“WandaVision” has the chance to dominate the 2021 Emmy nominations judging from its submissions on this year’s Emmy ballots. The show has 45 entries across categories — 46 if you count Best Documentary/Nonfiction Special contender “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.” Scroll down to see the list.

This is the first TV series set fully in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as opposed to Netflix shows like “Jessica Jones” and ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which were more tangentially connected to the MCU. So it has the chance to do for this blockbuster movie franchise what “The Mandalorian” did for “Star Wars” last year when it won seven Emmys out of 15 nominations.

“WandaVision” can probably be expected to do well in craft categories for bringing its movie-quality sci-fi action to the small screen. But don’t underestimate it in top races either. “The Mandalorian” was nominated for Best Drama Series as well as for its acting, and likewise “WandaVision” is a strong contender in Best Limited Series as well as in acting categories for Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Kathryn Hahn especially.

It doesn’t hurt that “WandaVision” is all about television. It follows Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) as she processes grief over the death of Vision (Bettany), who died in the last “Avengers” movie but mysteriously turns up alive with her in a parallel universe patterned after classic sitcom eras from the 1950s to the present day. That gave the show the opportunity to showcase a wide range of visual styles and tones that could appeal to voters across the board.

So how many nominations do you think the show will get from its dozens of submissions? See the list below, and make or update your predictions here in our predictions center.

Best Limited/Anthology Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor

Paul Bettany

Best Movie/Limited Actress

Elizabeth Olsen

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

Asif Ali

Julian Hillard

Jett Klyne

Randall Park

David Payton

Evan Peters

Josh Stamberg

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Emma Caulfield Ford

Kat Dennings

Kathryn Hahn

Teyonah Parris

Debra Jo Rupp

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

“Breaking the Fourth Wall”

“Don’t Touch That Dial”

“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

“Now in Color”

“On a Very Special Episode …”

“Previously On”

“We Interrupt This Program”

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“Don’t Touch That Dial”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Special

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Don’t Touch That Dial”

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited)

“Previously On”

Best Music and Lyrics

“Breaking the Fourth Wall” (Song Title: “Agatha All Along”)

Best Music Supervision

“Don’t Touch That Dial”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

“Breaking the Fourth Wall”

“On a Very Special Episode …”

“The Series Finale”

Best Production Design (Narrative Program, Half-Hour)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“The Series Finale”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“The Series Finale”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season or Movie)

Best Stunt Coordination

Best Stunt Performance

“Previously On”

“The Series Finale”

