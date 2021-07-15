Paul Bettany (‘WandaVision’) flies to the top of our Emmy odds after Ethan Hawke’s shocking snub

“Wandavision” star Paul Bettany ranked third in our Emmy predictions for Best Movie/Limited Actor before nominations were announced on July 13, but now that our users are starting to predict the winners, Bettany has jumped to the top spot. So what changed between then and now? Well, a couple of things.

First and foremost, the actor we were previously predicting would win, Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”), wasn’t even nominated in one of the most surprising omissions of this year’s awards, leaving the category without an obvious front-runner. Conversely, “WandaVision” performed even better than many of us were expecting, earning 23 total bids and beating out “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mare of Easttown” to be the year’s most nominated limited series.

That might be especially significant in the lead-actor race, where Bettany’s show has by far the most academy support. Ewan McGregor is nominated for playing the title designer in “Halston,” but that series received mixed reviews and only five total nominations; it’s not up for Best Limited Series or for its writing, directing, or casting. Meanwhile, Hugh Grant is a contender for “The Undoing,” but it only has one other Emmy nom for its production design. So those programs may not have enough support to win here, though Mark Ruffalo did manage to win this award last year on the only nomination for “I Know This Much is True,” so we can’t rule either of them out.

Bettany’s biggest threat may be “Hamilton” stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. The academy loved that Disney+ presentation, especially the actors branch, which nominated seven performers from the musical. But might they split the vote? The Tonys didn’t have any trouble singling out Odom over Miranda when they were both nominated for Best Actor in a Musical, and since Miranda is also a producer, he’ll win an Emmy if “Hamilton” claims Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), pending the Emmys approving the producer credits for each nominated program.

But “WandaVision” has such outsize support from voters that any divided support between the “Hamilton” actors could be enough to let Bettany slip through, especially since Bettany has double visibility as the star of both “WandaVision” and one of this year’s nominees for Best TV Movie, “Uncle Frank.” Granted, Bettany’s role as a reincarnated synthezoid isn’t the kind of role that typically wins Emmys, but that was also true of Yahya Abdul-Mateen III, who won Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor last year for playing an omniscient blue superhero in “Watchmen.” The times have changed at the Emmys, so voters might make a Vision-ary choice.

