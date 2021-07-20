Robert Lopez, double EGOTer, can win his first Primetime Emmys with ‘WandaVision’

Robert Lopez is not only an EGOT winner, but he’s also the youngest to reach it (at 39 years and 8 days old) and is the first to achieve a double EGOT, having won each accolade twice. But there are some who feel his EGOT ought to be asterisked because his two Emmys are Daytime Emmys (as Whoopi Goldberg told Tracy on “30 Rock,” It still counts. Girl’s got to eat”), but Lopez can now shut those haters up in one fell swoop with double Primetime Emmy wins this year.

Shared with his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Lopez nabbed two nominations for “WandaVision”: music and lyrics for “Agatha All Along” and main title theme music. These are his fourth and fifth Primetime Emmy bids; he previously lost the songwriting category for “Scrubs” in 2007, and “The Comedians” and the Oscars, both in 2015.

Lopez was never the favorite in those years — he lost to “Saturday Night Live’s” “Dick in a Box” and “Inside Amy Schumer’s” “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up,” respectively — but that’s not the case this time around. The insanely catchy “Agatha All Along” became an instant hit the second it debuted at the end of the Disney+ series’ seventh episode “Breaking the Fourth Wall.” An homage to the themes of “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters” and serving as Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) villain anthem, “Agatha All Along,” which lasts only a minute, went viral so quickly and was in such high demand that Disney released the episode soundtrack three days early. The song peaked at No. 1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and No. 5 on the iTunes Top 100, and debuted at 36th on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Dissecting ‘WandaVision’s’ nomination explosion and what it means for ‘Loki’ next year

The Lopezes are currently in first place in the early odds. “Comedy” from “Bo Burnham: Inside” is in second place, followed by “Crimson Love” from “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “I Can’t Remember Love” from “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Never Truly Vanish” from “The Boys” and “The End Titles” from “Soundtrack of Our Lives.”

The couple is also atop the odds for main title theme music, though that category is less of a sure thing than music and lyrics. But “WandaVision” does have an arresting theme that plays over lengthy credits — and hey, you cannot rule out voters possibly thinking of the pastiche themes that the Lopezes penned for “WandaVision’s” show-within-a-show. “The Flight Attendant,” “Bridgerton,” “Ted Lasso” and “Allen v. Farrow” round out the top five.

Lopez won his Daytime Emmys for music direction and composition for “Wonder Pets!” in 2008 and 2010. He’s taken home three Grammys for “The Book of Mormon” and “Frozen,” two Oscars for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco,” and three Tonys for “Avenue Q” and “The Book of Mormon.” His triumph for “Coco” in 2018, also shared with his wife, gave him the double EGOT.

At the moment, Lopez is one of three of the 16 EGOT recipients who only have Daytime Emmys as their E, the others being the aforementioned Goldberg and composer Alan Menken. If Lopez seizes one or both awards for “WandaVision,” he’ll be the second EGOTer to have won Daytime and Primetime Emmys after John Legend. Legend completed his EGOT in 2018 with a Primetime Emmy as a producer on Best Variety Special (Live) champ “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” and added a Daytime Emmy the following year when “Crow: The Legend” won interactive media for daytime program.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy winners through Sept. 19

Emmy odds for Best Music and Lyrics 'WandaVision' is the favorite

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?