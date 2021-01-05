‘WandaVision’ trailer includes original theme song by ‘Frozen’ songwriters [WATCH]

A new TV spot for the highly anticipated Disney+ series “WandaVision” dropped on Monday featuring an original theme song by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the latter of whom is an EGOT recipient. In keeping with the show’s throwback aesthetic to the sitcoms of yesteryear, the song is a clear homage to comedies of the ’50s and ’60s, with a chorus cheerfully crooning, “Oh, a newlywed couple just moved to town, a regular husband and wife.” Watch the one-minute trailer above.

The songwriting duo, known for penning the catchy tunes for both “Frozen” films and “Coco,” are proving their versatility by writing songs that reflect multiple decades, all the way up to the 2000s. “‘WandaVision’ is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” says Lopez in a new statement. “We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.” Anderson-Lopez adds that she grew up in the ’80s watching TV through the decades. “Episodes from ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Brady Bunch’ and ‘Family Ties’ shaped who I am and how I move through the world,” she reveals. “So this project was a dream come true.”

“WandaVision” stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision, respectively. The nine-episode series, which premieres Jan. 15 on Disney Plus, centers on the superpowered duo as they live a quaint suburban existence only to realize something is off in their idealized little world. As Wanda admits in the trailer, “This place, I don’t understand what’s happening.”

Other stars include Kathryn Hahn as their nosy neighbor, Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as a grownup Monica Rambeau, a character recently seen as a child in “Captain Marvel.” Kat Dennings and Randall Park are also set to reprise their MCU roles.

