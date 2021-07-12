The big day has arrived: The Television Academy will unveil nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. Here’s how to watch the Emmy nominations announcement live online and what else to expect from the 2021 ceremony.

How to watch the Emmy nominations announcement

The 73rd annual Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. This year’s Emmy nominees will be announced by the father-daughter duo and past Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”). To watch, simply head to YouTube and watch the live stream of the nominations via the Television Academy website.

In addition to YouTube, the Emmy Award nominations will stream online via the Emmys site at https://www.emmys.com/nominations.

When are the 2021 Emmys?

The 2021 Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT. This year’s ceremony will air on CBS and Paramount+. This year’s ceremony is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the first time he has hosted the lavish event.

