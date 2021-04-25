The 93rd annual Academy Awards have finally arrived. After months of delay and an extended awards season that pushed the calendar to its limit, the 2021 Oscars take place Sunday, April 25 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from Los Angeles and points around the world. This year’s ceremony will be unlike any other in Academy Awards history, with multiple locations in Los Angeles (the Dolby Theatre and Union Station) as well as hub venues in London and Paris — accommodations forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As with the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies, the 2021 Oscars have decided to eschew a host in favor of a “cast,” to use the parlance of producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins. Among the famous faces expected to participate in the ceremony are last year’s winners Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, and Renee Zellweger, 2021 nominees such as Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun, and Viola Davis, and Hollywood royalty like Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

The 2021 Oscars air via linear television on ABC. Ahead here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2021 Oscars live.

How to watch the Oscars

The 2021 Oscars are available to watch across a number of platforms, including on ABC affiliates around the country. The 2021 Oscars live stream can also be found online at ABC.com and through the ABC app. Cable TV subscribers are able to watch via their set-top boxes; those who have cut the cord and don’t have a cable television subscription can watch through a number of providers, including Roku. Further information on how to watch the 2021 Oscars can be found on the Oscars website.

How to watch the Oscars without cable

There are a number of ways for people without cable to watch the Oscars, including through Roku devices. Roku owners can watch the 2021 Oscars by going to The Roku Channel and looking for the ABC Live channel. The Oscars are also available live via Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

How to watch the Oscars without TV

For those who don’t have a television and want to watch on their computer devices, the Oscars are available online at ABC.com (provided the viewer signs in with a cable TV provider account).

Are the Oscars on Netflix?

No, the Oscars are not streaming on Netflix. But Netflix does have a number of nominees available on its platform, including Best Picture contenders “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

What channel are the Oscars on?

The Oscars air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Before the ceremony begins, ABC will also broadcast a pre-show hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (who had a starring role in the Netflix musical “The Prom”) and Lil Rel Howery (who makes a memorable cameo appearance in “Judas and the Black Messiah”). That show, per ABC, is expected to “highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night, give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek to the party and, for the first time, bring Oscar music to the festivities.” All five Best Original Song nominees — Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini and Diane Warren, and Molly Sandén — will perform during the pre-show. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

But wait, there’s more to the show after the ceremony ends: “Oscars: After Dark,” hosted by actors Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andrew Rannells (“The Prom”), the special “recaps the evening’s must-see moments and showcases Oscar winners as they have their statuettes personalized.”

