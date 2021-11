Meet top film music composers in consideration for major Hollywood awards

RSVP FOR TONIGHT AT 5 PM PT

Tune in to the premieres of our exclusive chats with Marius de Vries (CODA), Arthur Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Kris Bowers (King Richard), Daniel Pemberton (The Rescue) and Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall). See one-on-one Q&As plus a lively roundtable discussion moderated by Gold Derby Contributing Editor Rob Licuria.

TOMORROW WATCH 2 SPECIAL ‘MEET THE EXPERTS’ EVENTS

MEET TV COSTUME DESIGNERS AT 4 PM PT: Jane Holland (Cowboy Bebop), Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh (Foundation), Sharon Long (The Great) and Shiona Turini (Insecure). Moderated by Gold Derby’s Creative and Digital Director Chris Rosen.

LEADING FILM CINEMATOGRAPHERS AT 6 PM PT: Ruth E. Carter (Coming 2 America), Janty Yates (House of Gucci), Kirsty Cameron (The Power of the Dog) and Clint Ramos (Respect).

RSVP: SEE FULL SCHEDULE See who else is participating in Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” series. Viewing spots are limited. Make your reservations now and we’ll send you an email reminder prior to showtime.

