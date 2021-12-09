Watch 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations announcement here: Thursday, December 9, 10:00am Pacific

More than 1,000 Gold Derby users spent November voting for the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations, and now we can announce who made the cut in all 23 categories from Artist of the Year to Best Music Video. You can watch the announcement above on this page or at Gold Derby’s YouTube channel today, December 9, at 10:00am Pacific/1:00pm Eastern.

The GDMAs launched in 2021 to honor the best achievements in music in 12 categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, plus Best Music Video and Best Artist categories for pop, R&B, rock, hip-hop, country, and Latin. This year we’ve nearly doubled our categories to also include song and album genre categories.

Taylor Swift swept the inaugural GDMAs, winning Artist of the Year, Record and Song of the Year for “Cardigan,” and Album of the Year for her surprise summer 2020 release “Folklore.” She’s eligible again this year for the next surprise album she released, “Evermore,” which dropped just a few months later. But it was a year filled with other big music stories as well.

Teenage singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo came out of nowhere to become one of the biggest music stars in the industry. Last December she was best known for her role in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” By the end of January her chart-topping breakthrough single “Drivers License” made her a phenomenon.

Meanwhile, singular voices H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X released their debut studio albums after making names for themselves with EPs, compilations, and hit singles in recent years. Billie Eilish followed up her blockbuster 2019 album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” with “Happier Than Ever” in the summer. Drake predictably had the biggest debut week of the year with his delayed album “Certified Lover Boy” — until Adele bested him with “30,” but her album won’t be eligible until next year’s GDMAs. Kanye West also released his album “Donda” after multiple delays, though reactions to that one were mixed.

So who did our users decide to anoint in our second year? Find out above.

