How to watch the Oscars without a TV

After months of delay, anticipation, and speculation, the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony has finally arrived. The 2021 Oscars take place Sunday, April 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles and outposts around the world. As usual, the Oscars air on linear television via ABC and stream online via the ABC website, provided the viewer has login credentials from a cable television service. But for those who have cut the cord, there are other ways to watch the 2021 Oscars, including via Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Roku devices.

How to watch the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers live television channels via its Hulu + Live TV subscription. For $64.99 per month, subscribers gain access to more than 65+ channels, including ABC. There is also a free three-day trial period for new Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

How to watch the Oscars on YouTube TV

Like the Hulu service, YouTube TV offers live television access for $64.99 per month. The subscription provides more than 85+ channels of television, including ABC. As with Hulu + Live TV, there is also a free trial period for new subscribers — in this case, seven days.

How to watch the Oscars on Fubo TV

As with Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, Fubo TV offers live viewing options online. The platform claims to have more than 100 live television channels, including ABC. The cost of a subscription is $64.99 per month with a free seven-day trial period.

How to watch the Oscars on Roku

Perhaps the easiest way for millions of people to watch the Oscars will be via Roku devices. Those who use the streaming platform, which has more than 50 million active accounts, can watch the Oscars live via ABC Live on The Roku Channel. The red carpet ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT before the 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT ceremony launch.

This year’s Oscars will undoubtedly be different than any Academy Awards event in history. Without a host, producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins have enlisted a variety of Hollywood stars (including Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, and Zendaya) to serve as the evening’s “cast,” with many more big names expected to join before Sunday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars will take place in two venues in Los Angeles (Union Station and the Dolby Theater, which is the show’s usual home) as well as in international locations in London and Paris. Here’s everything (else) to know about the 2021 Oscars.

