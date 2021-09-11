Watch our live-stream Emmy Creative Arts Show today at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET): We announce and analyze winners

Watch Gold Derby’s editors announce the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys live and discuss what the results might reveal about who’ll prevail next weekend at the main Emmy ceremony.

We announce the winners as they’re revealed live at the ceremony, which is not streamed live anywhere on the web. So we produce our own live program focused on the award news, commentary, analysis and outrages. Hosted by our senior editor Rob Licuria, it features co-editor Daniel Montgomery and our notable contributors Kevin Jacobsen and David Buchanan in a two-hour show directed by Riley Chow. Today’s ceremony bestows awards for cinematography, costumes, sound, production design and more.

Tomorrow (Sunday) tune in to our similar live webcasts covering the other two Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies:

SUNDAY AT 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) – Second ceremony covers animation, documentaries and nonfiction shows, editing and reality/ competition programs.

SUNDAY AT 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) – Final ceremony celebrates guest acting, music, variety show, best TV Movie.

