‘Dune’ tops newcomers ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Antlers’ at Halloween box office

Based on the estimated box office numbers this past weekend, potential audiences were more inclined to say “trick or treat” rather than “one ticket, please.” For the second weekend in a row, “Dune” topped all releases, but the Denis Villeneuve blockbuster dipped 62 percent to an estimated $15.5 million. That puts the “Dune” total domestic number at just $69.4 million, meaning it might struggle to top $100 million in North America when it reaches the end of its theatrical life. (Globally, “Dune” is hanging better, closing in on $300 million worldwide.)

But even without Halloween on the calendar, the drop was expected: “Dune” is also available on HBO Max, and day-and-date releases have often stumbled in the second weekend as a result of the broad availability. (“Dune” is also the top pirated title at the moment, owing to its streaming release.) Besides, while the box office isn’t ancillary to a massive production such as “Dune,” it’s also just one part of its overall success story: Warner Bros. and Legendary have already set a sequel for 2023 and the film is a favorite to potentially land double-digit Oscar nominations next year.

In the runner-up spot was, perhaps no surprise, “Halloween Kills” The horror sequel, which is also available to Peacock subscribers at home, earned an estimated $8.5 million to push its domestic total to $85.6 million. In third place was “No Time to Die,” which continues to chug along in North America, with an estimated $7.8 million for a domestic total of $133.3 million. Globally, “No Time to Die” has topped $600 million, making it one of the biggest releases of the pandemic around the world.

Two new releases, pushed wide despite their arthouse origins, failed to crack the top-five. In sixth place, Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” opened with $4.1 million despite a wide release. As noted by Deadline, its top theaters were in New York and Los Angeles, and it’s likely this project would have received a platform release before the pandemic. But with Focus Features potentially pushing “Last Night in Soho” to VOD providers within 17 days of its release, a slower rollout was likely not possible. In seventh, meanwhile, was Scott Cooper’s “Antlers,” also with $4.1 million. The horror film is a Searchlight release produced before the studio was acquired by Disney.

Another art house result of note: Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” added 736 theaters this weekend to push its estimated total gross to $4.6 million after two weeks.

