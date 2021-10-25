‘Dune’ spices up the box office with $40 million despite HBO Max debut

The blockbuster adaptation of “Dune” was the flavor audiences wanted this weekend, opening above expectations with an estimated $40 million debut in North America despite its wide availability on HBO Max.

The Denis Villeneuve film, the first part of what the filmmaker and the film’s fans hope will become a two-part adaptation, was one of the biggest Warner Bros. movies to shift to a day-and-date release. When those release plans were revealed last year, Villenueve wasn’t shy about how he felt. “Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph,” Villeneuve said at the time. “Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise. This one is for the fans. AT&T’s John Stankey said that the streaming horse left the barn. In truth, the horse left the barn for the slaughterhouse.”

But with its North American grosses coming in as much as $10 million higher than anticipated and a global cume over $220 million thus far, it seems like “Dune” will continue. (WarnerMedia Studios boss Ann Sarnoff said as much last week to Deadline, before the film even opened.)

How “Dune” performs at the box office moving forward, of course, is an open question: previous Warner Bros. films also available on HBO Max, such as “The Suicide Squad,” tumbled as much as 70 percent in the second weekend of release. That kind of drop also affected last week’s No. 1 film, “Halloween Kills,” which premiered in theaters and on the NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock. The horror sequel dipped 71 percent and grossed an estimated $14.5 million in its second frame, good for second place. In total, “Halloween Kills” has earned $73.1 million.

In third place at the box office was “No Time to Die” with an estimated $11.9 million in North America and a $120 million total gross. Worldwide, the final James Bond film with Daniel Craig has earned more than $500 million.

Fourth place belonged to “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which continues to rake in cash for Sony. The Tom Hardy film grossed an estimated $9.1 million to bring its domestic total to $181.8 million.

The other big release of the weekend, kids’ film “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” finished in fifth place with an estimated $7.3 million. But perhaps the most encouraging non-”Dune” figures came from “The French Dispatch.” The latest Wes Anderson film opened in limited release and set a pandemic record for specialty box office. The film earned $1.3 million from just 52 theaters nationwide, giving it a per-screen average of at least $25,000.

