‘F9’ speeds to largest pandemic opening yet, but falls far short of ‘Fate of the Furious’

After being told of the estimated $70 million opening weekend for “F9,” a record for theatrical releases during the coronavirus pandemic, star Vin Diesel was thrilled. “I think what feels best is just the idea that people are returning to the theatrical experience,” Diesel told Variety over the weekend. “It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’”

Released in more than 4,100 theaters in North America — the widest opening since March 2020 — the ninth “Fast & Furious” movie did indeed excite ticket buyers like no other release during the global health crisis. The $70 million three-day debut, with more than $30 million coming on Friday (plus additional Thursday previews), easily defeated the pandemic era’s previous record — $47.5 million from “A Quiet Place Part II” during Memorial Day weekend. Overall, “F9” has grossed more than $400 million worldwide, following a successful international debut (including in China) earlier this month.

Yet despite the good vibes and positive response, “F9” did show some signs of slowing down the lucrative franchise. “The Fate of the Furious” opened to $98 million in North America in 2017, en route to more than $1.2 billion worldwide. In fact, the last “Fast and Furious” series entry to gross less than $75 million during opening weekend was 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” which earned just over $70 million. That movie brought original franchise star Diesel back in a full-time capacity for the first time since the 2001 original and helped reset the series as an action-adventure.

But all that happened before the coronavirus pandemic reconfigured the entertainment industry and consumer appetite for in-person events like movie theaters. “‘F9 The Fast Saga’ has ignited the domestic box office and set the industry on its way to a great summer,” Universal Domestic Distribution President Jim Orr told Deadline. “The ‘Fast’ family led by Vin Diesel was sorely missed by audiences around the world with the results this weekend in North America extremely gratifying, proving that audiences are desperate to be in theatres for a truly immersive experience.”

“F9” dominated the overall box office chart for the weekend. In second place was “A Quiet Place Part II,” which earned $6.2 million and is now over $136 million in North America. In third place was “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at $4.875 million (more than $25 million overall), followed by “Peter Rabbit 2” at $4.85 million (and nearly $29 million overall) in fourth place and “Cruella” at $3.73 million (and more than $71 million overall) in fifth place.

